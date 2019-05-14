Eastbound traffic closure on Bay Street Bridge starts May 21

Eastbound traffic will be closed on the Point Ellice Bridge (the Bay Street Bridge) starting May 21. (File Photo)

Closure of eastbound traffic on the Point Ellice Bridge, known commonly as the Bay Street Bridge, starts May 21 as $6.1 million construction upgrades move forward.

The project will see old paint stripped from the steel and rusted areas replaced and repainted. Asphault pavement will be removed and repairs made to the concrete bridge deck below.

After anodes are installed to prevent corrosion, the road will be repaved.

Eastbound traffic – towards downtown – will be closed throughout the duration of the project – expected to take five months, ending in October.

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to travel both directions although cyclists will have to dismount and walk their bike across.

Waterway traffic will be unaffected.