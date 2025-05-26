Eby calls infrastructure bill a 'fork in the road' for B.C. NDP MLAs

Premier says his caucus is behind him on controversial infrastructure bill

Premier David Eby reckons that despite suggestions of dissension in the party’s ranks over a controversial infrastructure bill, members of the B.C. NDP caucus are behind him on the need to get projects built faster.

“Every NDP MLA understands that this is a fork in the road, and that is a fork in the road between court and litigation and fighting and between cooperation and shared prosperity,” he said on Monday (May 26).

Bill 15, the Infrastructure Projects Act, would expedite permitting for hospitals and schools — an idea broadly supported — but also for “provincially significant” housing and resource projects. The bill must go to a final vote by Wednesday (May 28) at the latest.

First Nations leaders and local government officials, including the Union of B.C. Municipalities, have expressed serious concerns about what this would mean for their oversight authorities.

Earlier Monday, Tsartlip First Nation Chief Don Tom said he spoke with several NDP MLAs who told him they are not happy with the bill, though he would not say who.

Tom is also the vice-president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs (UBCIC).

UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip has been vocal about his opposition to Bill 15 and Bill 14, a similar piece of legislation aimed at energy projects,. Stewart Phillip is married to NDP MLA Joan Phillip, who represents Vancouver—Mount Pleasant.

MLA Phillip told reporters on Monday that she supports the bill despite the potential for domestic disunity.

“We’ve been married for 40 years, going on 41 years, and we’ve known each other longer, so I think we’ll weather this,” she said.

Both Phillip and Eby acknowledged that Indigenous leaders can point to a long history of rights violations to justify suspicions when they hear about fast-tracking projects.

Eby also admitted that the government should have done more consultation with First Nations before introducing these bills.

But both say this government is committed to upholding the rights of nations enshrined in the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

The BC Conservatives oppose these bills because they allow the government to create new rules without debate through an order-in-council instead of legislation, cutting out the Official Opposition from the process.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad said Eby has done nothing to earn the trust to be able to do that.

“He's just going 'damn the torpedoes, full steam ahead,'” Rustad told reporters on Monday.