Eby outlines plan to boost B.C. mining

The imposition of tariffs by the U.S. upended Eby's entire legislative agenda this year

Premier David Eby plans to work with First Nations this summer to expedite critical mineral exploration in northwest B.C., he said in Vancouver on Monday (May 26).

He aims to do this by partnering with nations to provide expedited permitting processes in exchange for economic benefits that funnel back to those communities.

“Ours is the most responsible mining industry in the world,” Eby said. “Through our partnership with First Nations and our high environmental standards, we stand apart.”

U.S. tariffs have upended Eby's entire legislative agenda this year, and he has responded with several pieces of legislation to expedite project permitting and boost B.C.'s economy. These plans build on that effort.

Not all of Eby's work to cut red tape has been well-received. Many First Nation leaders, local government officials and environmental organizations have urged the government to pump the brakes on expedited permitting to ensure Indigenous consultation and environmental assessment processes are not undermined.

Eby said these projects are not meant to be covered by Bill 15, the controversial infrastructure legislation, which would cut red tape for resource projects deemed “provincially significant.”

But he did not rule that out.

“In theory, down the road, if we reach some kind of agreement with the nations in the northwest, and there was a tool created by Bill 15 that we agreed would be an appropriate one to use, then perhaps,” he said.

If all the proposed critical mineral projects come to fruition, Eby said it could generate as much as $50 billion in capital investment, with $30 billion in northwest B.C. alone.

These mines could be cleaner than elsewhere due to B.C.’s abundant hydroelectric power, something other major mining jurisdictions may not have.

“We have abundant natural resources that the world needs, and the clean energy to develop them sustainably,” Eby said.

The government will release more details about how it plans to realize this vision for mining in the coming weeks.