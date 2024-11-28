Eby says B.C.'s needs come first as Canada's leaders chart response to Trump tariffs

Trade and tariffs on the agenda as Premier Eby meets virtually with Prime Minister Trudeau, other premiers

B.C. Premier David Eby promised a B.C.-first approach following threats by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican goods unless border security improves.

"For me, a British Columbia-first focus will be my priority," he said Wednesday at the provincial legislature prior to a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other provincial and territorial leaders.

Eby added he will assemble business and labour groups to discuss ways to protect B.C. jobs and families.

"These tariffs are unjustified and they will hurt Americans just as much as they hurt Canadians."

The threatened tariffs, would devastate key industries in British Columbia if Trump were to follow through. But with key Canadian industries dispersed among certain provinces and regions — forestry and energy in western Canada, auto-manufacturing in Ontario, for example — it creates potential for conflict about which industries to protect. The unpopularity of Trudeau my also hurt Canada's negotiating position.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, meanwhile, has publicly refused to describe the tariffs as unjustified, and urged the federal government to address border issues.

"It's important to recognize that these tariffs are absolutely unjustified," Eby said, before noting provinces including B.C. have consistently raised concerns about border security with Ottawa.

"Now, it's being raised by (Trump)," he said. "It doesn't justify the tariffs. It is a serious issue that Ottawa needs to deal with and now they have one more reason to deal with it."

Eby added he thinks Ottawa, the provinces and the territories are on the same page.

"There are 13 of us plus the Prime Minister," he said. "It's a big group of people, different political perspectives, but on this issue of ensuring that we are protecting the people in our country from these unjustified tariffs, I believe we are completely in line on that."

But it is not clear where the premiers stand after Ontario Premier Doug Ford told media last week, before the Trump threats, that the premiers agreed with plans to cut separate trade deals with the United States and Mexico, effectively ending trilateral North American free trade. Ford had made those comments after expressing criticism of Mexico's trading practices. Does B.C. align with Ontario on that, Eby was asked.

"I think that the perspective of premiers, as I understand and we will confirm that (during) this afternoon's call, that our focus, in provinces and territories, our respective priorities is looking after people, supporting people, businesses and jobs in our local communities is job one," Eby said. "That Canada first focus will ensure that we are pointed in the right direction."

Torsten Jaccard, assistant professor at UBC's Vancouver School of Economics, questioned Ford's attitude toward Mexico.

"We probably can't have at this point premiers unilaterally calling for tariffs on Mexican exports to Canada," he said. "This needs to be an all-hands-on-deck-kind-of-approach."

He called for a coordinated approach toward United States involving Mexico, China (which Trump threatens to hit with a 10 per cent tariff) and European allies.

When asked what he meant by a B.C.-first approach, Eby said such an approach prioritizes B.C. families, businesses and workers.

"I'm sure that is the case for every other premier and I'm sure it's the case for the Prime Minister when he thinks about the country," Eby said. "So the discussion about what tactics are going to be used, what coalitions will be built, what responses will come are going to be canvassed in some detail this afternoon."

Eby added that he won't take any strategy off the table.

"All I'm saying is, my priority is British Columbia. Our priority is British Columbia families and protecting them from these unjustified tariffs."

Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad, meanwhile, has called on Eby to recall the legislature to better protect B.C. ports with provincial funding, then bill Ottawa.

Eby said the legislature will return Feb. 18, but also left open the possibility that it could return earlier pending discussions with the Prime Minister and provincial and territorial leaders.

"If there is some element of our coordinated strategy that requires legislation or legislative response, I won't hesitate to recall the legislature to address that issue."

UBC political scientist Stewart Prest welcomed Eby's announcement.

"I think it's good Eby is showing flexibility on the point, given the seeming lack of a sense of urgency from the government since the election," he said.

He added that the next step is to articulate a provincial strategy — "a concept of a plan, if you will" — which includes but goes beyond legislative action.

Prest had said earlier that Rustad was well within his rights to call for the legislature to be recalled.

"It's pretty clear that events are going to move quickly and unpredictably going forward, so we need to take advantage of every opportunity we have to respond," he said. "I don't think the response here is to accept responsibility for America's perceived immigration crisis, because that's simply not the case. But that doesn't mean Canada can afford to simply sit by and do nothing."

While border security is primarily a federal responsibility, individual provinces can support that, he added.

"We can't solve America's border crisis, but we can ensure that we are doing everything we can do at our end. "