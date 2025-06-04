Eby says Japanese highly interested in B.C. minerals, LNG

The premier is on a 10-day trade mission to Japan, South Korea and Malaysia

Premier David Eby is finding considerable interest in Japan for B.C.'s mining and LNG sectors, but nothing to justify building a new heavy oil pipeline to the west coast.

During the Asia trip, the premier is scheduled to travel to Japan, South Korea and Malaysia. This 10-day mission aims to forge more trading partnerships with Asian countries to withstand U.S. tariffs. This means finding companies to invest in B.C. and finding places for British Columbians to sell products.

He spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon (June 3) from Osaka — it was already Wednesday in Japan with the time difference — comparing this trade mission to his last trip to the country in 2023

He is noticing the Japanese have more knowledge about what is happening in B.C. than in the previous visit, with a particular interest in permitting at both the provincial and federal levels for resource projects.

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs have upended Canada's relationship with its southern neighbour, but according to Eby, stronger ties are being forged elsewhere.

"I'm seeing a real increased energy and desire of Japanese companies to partner in British Columbia," he said. "We're having higher-level meetings with the companies, with senior executives."

Japanese want help with permitting

Eby met on Tuesday with several more mining-related firms, including Nippon Steel, which invests in Sparwood's Elk Valley Resources, and Sumitomo Metal Mining, which has investments in the Baptiste Nickel Project near Fort St. James.

He said companies are particularly interested in figuring out how to navigate the permitting processes more quickly.

"They seem to have run into challenges at the federal level, and want us to be an advocate," Eby said.

The premier also met with the Mitsubishi Corporation, which has a stake in LNG Canada. The Japanese are decarbonizing their energy infrastructure and look at liquefied natural gas as a bridge fuel.

"They do see the LNG Canada project as a significant part of their overall strategy," he said.

Another factor in B.C.'s favour in terms of LNG is the increasing cost for Japanese companies shipping natural gas through the Panama Canal, combined with low water levels causing delays.

"They're enthusiastic about the ability to just leave B.C. ports and go straight across to Japan," Eby said.

But Eby continued to pour cold water on other premiers' talk of building another oil pipeline across B.C. to the coast, saying there is already the taxpayer-owned Trans Mountain Pipeline, which is not being used to full capacity.

He added that the Japanese don't want heavy oil and thermal coal. And he has not altered his stance against lifting the heavy oil tanker ban on B.C.'s North Coast.