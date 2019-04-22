Metropolitan Police patrol a peacefully occupied part of Central London, as part of Extinction Rebellion protests. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Eco warriors to shut down Douglas Street in protest

Environmentalists to call on banks to divert investments into green infrastructure

Eco warriors plan to shut down Douglas Street and march on highstreet banks, in a coordinated protest on Monday for Earth Day.

Inspired by the Extinction Rebellion protests in the UK, which have seen hundreds of protesters occupying an important London bridge and roads, the groups plan a day of resistance and direct action.

ALSO READ: School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

The midday demonstrations are being organized by local groups Rise and Resist and Extinction Rebellion – Vancouver Island.

The groups hope demonstrators will engage in peaceful direct action, blocking traffic on Douglas Street in what they call a “display of grassroots resistance for climate justice” before marching to “the doors of the downtown banks complicit in directly financing climate disaster projects.”

ALSO READ: Top 10 Climate Change myths debunked

ALSO READ: Slaying dragons: getting inside the minds of climate change skeptics

The demonstrators say their protests will include a theatrical street procession, presided over by the Rebel Earth Goddess Velvet Unicorn, a colourful parade float. They say it will be adorned with native vegetation from Lekwungen territory and will form the centrepiece of a “prayerful procession in step with the solemn beating of drums.”

Street performances and “invisible theatre” are planned, as well as bystanders being encouraged to join in shouting slogans at the banks and their workers.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Ferries faced with heavy traffic on Easter Monday
Next story
Man’s body found in popular Cowichan Valley hiking area

Just Posted

BC Ferries sees one-sailing wait at Swartz Bay terminal

The noon ferry is sold-out, while afternoon sailings are over 70 per cent full

Canada Womens Rugby Sevens Team flies in to #YYJ after Japan triumph

The team jet in this afternoon where they will stop to sign autographs and pose for photos

Documents show re-development of Saanich’s University Heights on hold

Third open house on proposed development postponed

Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day

Green Party leader set to get married in Victoria

Victoria’s March inflation rate higher than any other Canadian city

B.C. rate a result of food, housing costs

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Man’s body found in popular Cowichan Valley hiking area

Police say death not suspicious after discoevery in Stoney Hill area overlooking Saltspring Island

BC Ferries faced with heavy traffic on Easter Monday

89 extra sailings had been added to the long weekend schedule

Vancouver Island-based company provides glass alternatives to plastic straws

Enviro Glass Straws now producing more than 60,000 staws each year

Ex-mayor of northern village claims its drivers are overpaying ICBC $1,800 a year

Darcy Repen says data shows Telkwa households are being ripped off for car insurance

Deadly synthetic drug found in Kamloops that puts users in ‘zombielike’ state

Interior Health warning says substance causes ‘speedy, trippy-like symptoms’ and hallucinations

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Most Read