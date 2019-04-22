Eco warriors to shut down Douglas Street in protest

Environmentalists to call on banks to divert investments into green infrastructure

Eco warriors plan to shut down Douglas Street and march on highstreet banks, in a coordinated protest on Monday for Earth Day.

Inspired by the Extinction Rebellion protests in the UK, which have seen hundreds of protesters occupying an important London bridge and roads, the groups plan a day of resistance and direct action.

The midday demonstrations are being organized by local groups Rise and Resist and Extinction Rebellion – Vancouver Island.

The groups hope demonstrators will engage in peaceful direct action, blocking traffic on Douglas Street in what they call a “display of grassroots resistance for climate justice” before marching to “the doors of the downtown banks complicit in directly financing climate disaster projects.”

The demonstrators say their protests will include a theatrical street procession, presided over by the Rebel Earth Goddess Velvet Unicorn, a colourful parade float. They say it will be adorned with native vegetation from Lekwungen territory and will form the centrepiece of a “prayerful procession in step with the solemn beating of drums.”

Street performances and “invisible theatre” are planned, as well as bystanders being encouraged to join in shouting slogans at the banks and their workers.



