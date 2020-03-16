So far 17 conferences have been cancelled or rescheduled after WHO announced a pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Economic impact of COVID-19 on Victoria’s tourism industry will be ‘devastating,’ experts say

Destination Greater Victoria CEO expects losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars

Victoria’s tourism industry is taking a massive hit in light of the World Health Organization’s declaration of a pandemic due to COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.

Destination Greater Victoria (DGV) had been looking forward to its busiest year for conferences with 65 booked, but since last week’s pandemic announcement there have been mass cancellations.

“So far we’ve had 17 cancellations, with four re-booked and three working to finalize and 10 up in the air,” said DGV CEO Paul Nursey. “I suspect the next three to 10 months will have a devastating effect on the economy.”

ALSO READ: Michelle Obama talk in Victoria postponed amidst COVID-19 concerns

Nursey estimated the region will take a hit in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Our team is working day and night to try to re-book as many conferences as we can.”

Nursey worked with Tourism Vancouver during both 9/11 and the SARS epidemic, and is trying to apply what he learned then to now.

“It’s going to be very, very difficult,” he said. “But the best thing we can do is be task-focused, be nimble and just get through this.”

Conferences are being booked ahead into the next quarter whenever possible, but in the meantime Nursey is worried for local businesses and restaurants, which rely on visitors to sustain them in the summer.

“We need policy makers and all levels of government to step in and support them,” he said. “We need people to recognize the importance of the tourism industry – it’s never recognized until it’s gone.”

Conferences aren’t the only thing affected; the federal government announced on Friday morning that all port calls from cruise ships carrying more than 500 passengers will be delayed until July 1, a move that the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority estimated would cost the local economy upwards of $65 million.

ALSO READ: Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

At a local level, businesses partnered with the South Island Prosperity Project (SIPP) have reported ongoing issues to Bruce Williams, director of engagement.

“We are hearing varied unique strategies from out members,” Williams said. “One member created a temporary basis paid sick leave for all employees… another said supply chain and movement of goods have been impacted, while another said they are cancelling discretionary gatherings and events.”

Downtown Victoria Business Association executive director Jeff Bray told Black Press Media that many businesses are holding off on their summer hires as they wait to see what will happen.

“We’ll watch and wait,” Bray said. “It’s a nervous time for some of our businesses for sure.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

CoronavirusTourism Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus
Next story
Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Just Posted

Victoria peewee hockey team makes Parksville trip despite tournament cancellation

Concerns over COVID-19 shut down on-ice activity

Economic impact of COVID-19 on Victoria’s tourism industry will be ‘devastating,’ experts say

Destination Greater Victoria CEO expects losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars

Victoria mayor Lisa Helps pushes emergency motion to support local businesses during COVID-19 fears

‘Heck, let’s even do some holiday shopping now…’, says Helps

Colwood to consider satellite firehall in Royal Bay

About 7,500 dwellings to come to south Colwood developments

Victoria company plans to re-develop iconic Sidney motel

Public information session postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Here’s what’s cancelled in Greater Victoria due to coronavirus pandemic

An updated list of Greater Victoria events cancelled, postponed

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Great Canadian to close 10 B.C. casinos amid COVID-19 worries

Casinos from Vancouver to Victoria will be shut

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Most Read