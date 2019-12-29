The talons and a piece of tail feathers remain after someone stole ‘Eddie the Eagle’, a driftwood sculpture, from Herm Williams Park in late December. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

‘Eddie the Eagle’ sculpture stolen in Colwood

Artist who made the driftwood sculpture says the theft has left him ‘numb’

The Christmas Grinch has stolen a sculpture made by a popular Colwood artist who turns driftwood into art.

‘Eddie the Eagle’, a bird made out of pieces of painted driftwood, was part of four birds on display at Forest Lights in Herm Williams Park, a new family-friendly event during the holiday season.

Locals noticed on Friday morning that the driftwood sculpture was missing, with only his yellow talons and pieces of tail feathers remaining – Eddie had flown the coop.

READ MORE: Colwood park gets Christmas makeover just in time for the holidays

ALSO READ: Esquimalt Lagoon driftwood art stolen, vandalized

“I’m so numb to it,” said Paul Lewis, driftwood artist. “There are no consequences. We can’t press charges or do anything about it. The community gets more pissed off than I do. It’s really unfortunate.”

Lewis noted that the damage done to the sculpture is worse than he first expected when he dropped by the park Sunday morning. With the legs broken off, he said it might be easier to make an entirely new one rather than repair the old one.

Nonetheless, Lewis and the community is asking the Grinch to bring back what they stole in the first place.

“We’re hoping the people who took it will think better of their actions and return it to the park so it can be repaired and enjoyed by all,” the City of Colwood said in Facebook post on Saturday afternoon. “Please message us […] if you have any information about this.”

