Edgewood ostrich cull appeal to be heard in Ottawa

Farm Aid weekend concert raising funds to help Universal Ostrich with legal fees to save birds

The fight to save the birds continues, stretching more than half a year now.

Universal Ostrich, a farm in Edgewood B.C., has been challenging an order to kill its herd of nearly 400. The order was handed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in January after it declared an outbreak of avian influenza in December of 2024.

A total of 69 ostriches died at the farm in the initial weeks after the outbreak, but the herd has since recovered and is showing no signs of illness since, according to the owners.

"171 days healthy," said Katie Pasitney, Universal Ostrich spokesperson, on Friday, July 4.

The farm fought the cull order first in federal court in April, which was denied in May.

Now it is appealing the decision and heading to Ottawa for a one-day hearing July 15.

"We are fighting for natural immunity," said Pasitney.

With the legal fees adding up, a Farm Aid concert is taking place July 11-13 at Universal Ostrich, 301 Langille Rd., in Edgewood.

The family-friendly live music event includes free camping, kids activities and food trucks. Visit letfreedomreign.rocks for tickets, children 12 and under are free.

Pasitney says the natural immunity the ostriches have developed is important to protect in animals and on farms in creating resilience.

"Natural immunity is the immune system's wisdom passed down through generations," she said. "Losing it is like deleting the knowledge of how to survive.

"Please help us fight for a better way."