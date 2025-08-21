Edgewood ostrich farm loses cull appeal

Farm devastated by news that gives CFIA authority to kill flock of nearly 400

Despite being healthy for more than seven months, hundreds of ostriches will be killed following an avian influenza outbreak from last year.

Universal Ostrich Farm received the "devastating news that our final appeal was lost," spokesperson Katie Pasitney announced Aug. 21.

The Federal Court of Appeal ruled unanimously against the farm, following a hearing July 15.

Pasitney, whose mom co-owns the Edgewood farm, says that means at any moment, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) "could come and kill our healthy ostriches."

In the meantime, the farm is opening its gates and welcomes anyone who would like to come and peacefully visit and film when CFIA does arrive.

"Bring your cameras. Bring your hearts. Bring your voices."

Pasitney says the flock of nearly 400 has been healthy for 219 days.

"The CFIA has not stepped foot on our farm in over five months, but still claims there is a threat here," she said, adding they were not allowed to test the ostriches themselves and were threatened with jail time if they did.

"These animals are not just livestock. They are living beings that have thrived against all odds. They are a symbol of resilience, of natural immunity, and of what’s possible when we stand up against broken policies that destroy life instead of protecting it."

When it comes to avian influenza, the CFIA has a stamping out policy.

The outbreak at the ostrich farm was declared Dec. 31, 2024 and CFIA issued the cull order in January.

Since the animals appear to have developed immunity to the influenza, and as they are not used for meat, but for science, the farm has been fighting the cull order.

But Pasitney fears this is the end of their battle.

"The chance of us getting approved for Supreme Court is very low," she said, adding they will try to obtain an emergency stay order.