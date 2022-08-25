Edmonton resident Michael Kalmanovitch is wearing a red dress in a cycling journey down Hwy16 to highlight the cause of missing and murdered women. (Contributed photo)

Edmonton cyclist journeys through B.C. to honour missing, murdered women

Wearing a red dress is a symbolic act of remembrance

An Edmonton cyclist making his way westward down Hwy16 may be turning the heads of motorists who overtake him.

That’s because Michael Kalmanovitch, 67, is wearing a red dress to highlight the cases of murdered and missing women from communities along the highway.

Red dresses have become symbolic in the cause of honouring those who have been murdered and who have gone missing.

Information posted online indicates Kalmanovitch has been planning the cycling journey for the past five years.

He started cycling in Valemont with the goal of making it to Prince Rupert and then taking the ferry to Port Hardy after which he will cycle down Vancouver Island before returning to the mainland for the trip through southern B.C. and then back to Edmonton.

Kalmanovitch hopes to finish by the end of September.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No mask mandate for B.C. schools as province urges vaccination to curb COVID
Next story
Man charged over four attacks in two Vancouver neighbourhoods

Just Posted

James Christie was hired Nov. 22, 2013, as a licensed practical nurse in a complex care unit at Selkirk Place. He was convicted of assault in 2016 and faces sanctions by the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives. (Google Maps)
Victoria nurse who fled after assaulting seniors faces sanctions from professional college

Amanda (Mandy) Welch died Aug. 23, one day after her baby Rachelle Daisy Green-Welch, according to social media accounts for her business. (Pachulah/Facebook)
Saanich community shocked, saddened by loss of entrepreneur and her baby

Ian Robertson, CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority. The authority is gearing up to start repair work on the Broughton Street Pier at the end of October, with the work set to finish in March 2023. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria Harbour Authority readies for Broughton Street Pier repairs

A man was arrested after an attempted carjacking in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man tasered, arrested after attempted carjacking in Victoria

Pop-up banner image