Edmonton man facing recommended charges after late-night crime spree downtown Victoria

The crime spree included theft, assault and break and enter

Victoria police are recommending charges for an Edmonton man arrested in Victoria after a crime spree that included theft, assault and a break and enter.

Officers were called to a restaurant in the 1100-block of Douglas Street just after 10 p.m. on Thursday night for reports of theft and assault. Staff at the restaurant reported that a man had gone to the establishment and left after refusing to pay his bill. The suspect returned a short time later and when staff threatened to call police he assaulted the staff member who had taken out his phone.

READ ALSO: Victoria chief seeks police board support to explore civilian-led teams for ‘low risk’ mental health calls

The staff member was not injured in the assault.

VicPD began searching for the suspect when another VicPD K9 officer responded to a call for a break and enter at a hotel in the 1200-block of Wharf Street. The caller reported that a man had thrown an object through the front window and was now inside the lobby area. The VicPD K9 officer arrived and spotted the suspect attempting to gain access to the hotel’s office area.

READ ALSO: VicPD looking for man who reportedly exposed himself at intersection

The suspect saw the police officer and tried to flee on foot. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase and taken into custody without further incident. Officers then tied him to the first incident.

The suspect was held in cells and later released on conditions.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction
Next story
Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze

Just Posted

Hearts alive summer art display on the way in Oak Bay

Twenty-four hearts will flow in the wind to boost community spirit

Fairfield cannabis store gains footing after opening mid-pandemic

Victoria shop modeled after standard retail stores, displays

Victoria mayor responds to Oak Bay Council with letter about bike way

Oak Bay council offered visit by Victoria planners regarding Richardson bike way

Six more speeders stuck with tickets in Saanich as excessive speeding spike continues

Police report nearly 115 excessive speeding incidents in 2020 so far

One in custody after reports of man carrying firearm at Mount Doug Park

Public evacuated as police searched the park

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

Black Press Media launches updated Overdose Prevention resource guide

A total 296 people died from overdoses on Vancouver Island in first six months of 2020

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Vancouver Island RCMP arrest man in connection to alleged sexual offences

Mounties had asked for public’s help in case

Blue Jays can’t play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

MLB season slated to start next week

‘A grave concern’: European green crabs discovered on Haida Gwaii

Aggressive invasive species discovered in Skidegate Inlet; working group formed to decide next steps

Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Kids can learn to speak ‘cat’ and more in SPCA’s weekly online summer sessions

RCMP continue search for woman with Vancouver Island ties

Major Crimes Unit takes over case of woman missing from Fort St John

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

Most Read