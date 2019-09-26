Eight overdoses outside safe consumption site prompt alert from Island Health

Paramedics work to revive someone from an apparent drug overdose. (Paul Henderson/ Progress File)

Eight overdoses outside Victoria’s safe consumption site, The Harbour, has prompted a overdose advisory from Island Health.

According to Dominic Abassi, spokesperson for Island Health, anecdotal reports suggest the number could actually be double that.

This alert is different from other Island Health alerts in that this one is specifically for the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, where the safe consumption site is located, along with Our Place Society.

Island Health has provided a number of strategies for safer use such as doing a tester, or smaller amount of drugs before taking a regular hit, using with a friend or if you’re alone use close to help, stagger using with friends so someone can respond if needed and carry Naloxone.

Drugs can be tested at The Harbour, 941 Pandora Avenue, AVI at 713 Johnson St. or at Rock Bay Landing located at 535 Ellice St.