Eight-storey apartment for seniors approved in Esquimalt

Hynthe Pointe will have 92 units and a commercial space at its Esquimalt Road site

Hynthe Pointe, an eight-storey apartment building for seniors, has been approved by Esquimalt. (Courtesy of Avenir Senior Living/Zeidler Architecture)

An eight-storey apartment building focused on allowing seniors to age in place is on its way to Esquimalt.

Council at its Sept. 20 meeting approved the development permit for Hynthe Pointe, a mixed-use development that will turn three Esquimalt Road properties (819, 821 and 823) into a building with 92 apartments and a commercial space.

The development owner, Avenir Senior Living, secured the necessary rezoning and an official community plan amendment for the site in May.

The developer said Hynthe Pointe is designed for middle-income seniors, which it calls the “forgotten 40 per cent.” The apartment will help seniors age in their community and give them attainable independent living, Avenir said. The building will also have a pub and tearoom, a games room, a fitness studio, a theatre and a dog area.

The site is situated with a six-storey building across the street and will be surrounded by a four-storey building and single-family homes. The township’s design review committee said the project’s landscape design and architecture fuse together into a nice esthetic. It will also be set back from Esquimalt Road to allow for future road widening.

The development will have plantings along Esquimalt Road, vegetable gardens for residents and features green wall aspects on the east and west facades. It will also have a rooftop patio and garden.

An underground garage will host 64 parking spaces.

