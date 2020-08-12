Saanich police say 18 cannabis plants were seized after they were discovered in the Panama Flats. (Twitter/Saanich Police)

Eighteen unattended cannabis plants discovered near Saanich trail

Plants cannot legally be grown in public spaces

Saanich police seized 18 unattended cannabis plants in the Panama Flats on Monday (Aug. 10).

Public information officer Const. Markus Anastasiades said the plants were found by kids using the trails in the area and it appeared someone was growing them there.

“You can’t just grow your plants in a field,” he added.

Legally, British Columbians can grow up to four plants, but doing so in a public space is not permitted.

Anyone with tips or information on the plants can call the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

