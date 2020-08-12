Eighteen unattended cannabis plants discovered near Saanich trail

Saanich police seized 18 unattended cannabis plants in the Panama Flats on Monday (Aug. 10).
Public information officer Const. Markus Anastasiades said the plants were found by kids using the trails in the area and it appeared someone was growing them there.
“You can’t just grow your plants in a field,” he added.
Legally, British Columbians can grow up to four plants, but doing so in a public space is not permitted.
Anyone with tips or information on the plants can call the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.
