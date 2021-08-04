Couple dies after single-vehicle crash in Central Saanich on Tuesday

Crash occurred in the 6300-block of West Saanich Road around 4 p.m.

A couple died after a single vehicle crash in Central Saanich on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Central Saanich Police Services)

An elderly couple died after a single vehicle crash in Central Saanich on Tuesday afternoon.

Central Saanich police responded to the crash in the 6300-block of West Saanich Road around 4 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Police started resuscitation efforts on the driver upon arrival, but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene, said Central Saanich Police Chief Const. Ian Lawson. The passenger was rushed from the scene for emergency care, but died later in hospital. Lawson could not identify the ages of the victims, but said they were an elderly couple.

Police said the victims’ next of kin were notified.

Investigators are still looking into whether medical, mechanical or other factors contributed to the crash. Lawson said road and weather conditions were favourable at the time. Police have also received information from several witnesses that will assist their investigation, he added.

The area near the crash was closed for about six to seven hours, Lawson said.

