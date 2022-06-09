Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service are investigating a fire in the home of an elderly man that claimed his life Thursday, June 9. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Elderly man dies after morning fire at Quill Drive in Nanaimo

Structure fire reported just after 8:30 a.m. on June 9

A fire claimed the life of an elderly man in central Nanaimo this morning.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo RCMP responded to a home on the 2500 block of Quill Drive for the report of a structure fire just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9.

Neighbours called 911 after hearing a smoke detector alarm.

“We arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the main room there,” said Stu Kenning, Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief. “Fire crews quickly knocked a door open, knocked down the fire and, unfortunately, they found an elderly male inside who had succumbed to the smoke and fire.”

As of 9:15 a.m., the fire was out.

Kenning said the victim was in a hospital bed in the main room of the home and that an investigation had started to determine the cause of the fire.

“RCMP are on scene and they’re just organizing with the coroner and they’ll do an investigation … as well,” Kenning said.

He said the process had begun to notify the next of kin.

No further details about the victim were made available.

Kenning said people should be sure to have working smoke alarms in their homes, to check them every six months and replace them every 10 years.

Smoke alarms in this instance, and in a fatal fire incident on Adams Avenue that claimed the life of a man May 27, were not able to save lives, but did alert neighbours to the fires, and in the Adams Avenue incident, were able to alert a woman living in a adjacent suite to evacuate to safety.

