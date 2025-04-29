ELECTION 2025: Liberal win projected with Mark Carney as Prime Minister

Black Press Media is projecting a Liberal win.

It's not clear yet if it will be a Liberal majority or minority government, but the Liberals currently sit at 133 seats. They're followed by Conservatives at 93.

Mark Carney would need for his party to win 172 seats in order to lead a majority government.

Polls in Western Canada closed at 7 p.m. PDT, but for the rest of the country, polls closed much earlier. Newfoundland and Labrador was the first province for voting to close, at 4 p.m. PDT.

As of 7:21 p.m. PDT, no ridings in B.C., Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut had been called.

More to come.