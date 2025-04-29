 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

ELECTION 2025: Liberal win projected with Mark Carney as Prime Minister

Black Press Media Staff
Black Press Media Staff
20250408-mark-carney-delta-ab-0513
Liberal Leader Mark Carney speaking to the media at a press conference on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Delta. Anna Burns/ Surrey Now-Leader

Black Press Media is projecting a Liberal win.

It's not clear yet if it will be a Liberal majority or minority government, but the Liberals currently sit at 133 seats. They're followed by Conservatives at 93.

Mark Carney would need for his party to win 172 seats in order to lead a majority government.

Polls in Western Canada closed at 7 p.m. PDT, but for the rest of the country, polls closed much earlier. Newfoundland and Labrador was the first province for voting to close, at 4 p.m. PDT.

As of 7:21 p.m. PDT, no ridings in B.C., Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut had been called.

More to come.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Black Press Media Staff

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

More News

Canada Election 2025: Live Results
Canada Election 2025: Live Results
'A time to be strong': B.C. Filipino community gathers amidst tragedy
'A time to be strong': B.C. Filipino community gathers amidst tragedy
More charges expected in coming days, weeks in Vancouver Lapu Lapu attack
More charges expected in coming days, weeks in Vancouver Lapu Lapu attack