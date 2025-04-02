Election sign mischief in North Island prompts warning to vandals from RCMP

A RCMP detachment warns vandals of penalties after election signs wrecked

Election sign vandalism has become a hot topic in the North Island - Powell River riding, prompting Crime Stoppers from posting about it on their Facebook page.

The Campbell River RCMP has told the Mirror that the police have received three reports of election sign vandalism.

"Although, if you follow social media in the community, it does appear that there have been several other incidences," said Const. Maury Tyre. "Vandalizing an election sign is mischief, in the same way, it would be vandalizing a road sign, and their thefts would be considered the same as any other theft."

However, vandalizing an election sign could be considered a violation of the Election Act. If the sign is on private property, the Trespass Act may also apply.

"Someone caught vandalizing or stealing a sign could be arrested for the crime and then placed on an undertaking with conditions that would restrict their freedoms, theoretically preventing them from committing further thefts or causing further damage. Then, if charges are approved, in the matter, you would have to go to court, which could see varying different penalties if convicted," says Tyre.

Signs from all political parties have been damaged. The Campbell River Mirror has also received several letters relating to damaged and stolen signs.

“It’s important to note that a free and fair election is one of the cornerstones of a democracy. That fairness means that every party has the right to post their signs and that people in our community have their rights honoured to voice their support for the party of their choice," said Tyre.

If anyone has information on the vandalization, call the RCMP at 250 286 6221.