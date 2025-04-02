 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Election sign mischief in North Island prompts warning to vandals from RCMP

A RCMP detachment warns vandals of penalties after election signs wrecked
Brendan Jure
Brendan Jure
undamaged-signs
Undamaged election signs in Campbell River. Campbell River RCMP have responded to three cases of destroyed election signs, but many more have been reported on social media. Photo by Brendan Kyle Jure/Campbell River Mirror

Election sign vandalism has become a hot topic in the North Island - Powell River riding, prompting Crime Stoppers from posting about it on their Facebook page.

The Campbell River RCMP has told the Mirror that the police have received three reports of election sign vandalism.

"Although, if you follow social media in the community, it does appear that there have been several other incidences," said Const. Maury Tyre. "Vandalizing an election sign is mischief, in the same way, it would be vandalizing a road sign, and their thefts would be considered the same as any other theft."

However, vandalizing an election sign could be considered a violation of the Election Act. If the sign is on private property, the Trespass Act may also apply.

"Someone caught vandalizing or stealing a sign could be arrested for the crime and then placed on an undertaking with conditions that would restrict their freedoms, theoretically preventing them from committing further thefts or causing further damage. Then, if charges are approved, in the matter, you would have to go to court, which could see varying different penalties if convicted," says Tyre.

Signs from all political parties have been damaged. The Campbell River Mirror has also received several letters relating to damaged and stolen signs. 

“It’s important to note that a free and fair election is one of the cornerstones of a democracy. That fairness means that every party has the right to post their signs and that people in our community have their rights honoured to voice their support for the party of their choice," said Tyre. 

If anyone has information on the vandalization, call the RCMP at 250 286 6221.

Brendan Jure

About the Author: Brendan Jure

I am an Irish-Canadian journalist who joined the Campbell River Mirror in December, 2023. Before joining the Campbell River Mirror
Read more

More News

B.C. doctor suspended over sexual relationship with former patient
B.C. doctor suspended over sexual relationship with former patient
CVRD applying for $400K grant to study tsunamis
CVRD applying for $400K grant to study tsunamis
B.C. home sets award-winning standard for green housing
B.C. home sets award-winning standard for green housing