Elections Canada to fix cards sending B.C. residents to polling station 90 km away

NDP candidate confirms Elections Canada working to resolve issue for Revelstoke constituents whose cards indicated voting April 28 happens in Trout Lake

Amid a discovery in recent weeks by some Revelstoke residents that their voter card indicated their polling station was 90 kilometres away in Trout Lake, Elections Canada is reportedly sending out new cards.

Some residents have since informed Black Press Media that only a portion of Revelstoke constituents had Trout Lake Community Hall listed on their card for voting on Monday, April 28, in the Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies federal electoral district.

Other residents' cards indicated the Revelstoke Community and Aquatic Centre would remain their polling station following advance voting.

David Brooks-Hill, Area B director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, told Black Press Media by email Tuesday, April 22, that he'd contacted the electoral district's candidates and heard from NDP candidate Phaedra Idzan, who contacted Elections Canada about the issue around the Trout Lake polling station.

According to Brooks-Hill, Elections Canada "admitted the error" to Idzan "and said they are sending out new voting cards," though Brooks-Hill added that the Revelstoke Community and Aquatic Centre may still accept election day votes from all Revelstoke constituents regardless.

Phaedra confirmed to Black Press Media by email Wednesday, April 23, that "this issue was brought to my attention and I forwarded on this concern to Elections Canada," after which she "was assured by Elections Canada that this issue would be resolved."

Elections Canada is looking into this voter card replacement further for Black Press Media.