The historic De Havilland Beaver, retrofitted in 2019 to operate using 100 per cent electricity, flew 45 miles from Richmond to North Saanich on Aug. 18. (Harbour Air/Twitter)

The historic De Havilland Beaver, retrofitted in 2019 to operate using 100 per cent electricity, flew 45 miles from Richmond to North Saanich on Aug. 18. (Harbour Air/Twitter)

Electric plane soars closer to regular runs with Harbour Air test to North Saanich

E-Beaver remains on the Saanich Peninsula for weekend showcase

The first electric Beaver point-to-point flight is in the books for Harbour Air with a test trip from Richmond to North Saanich on Thursday (Aug. 18).

The historic De Havilland Beaver, retrofitted in 2019 to operate using 100 per cent electricity, flew 45 miles and landed with ample reserve power, according to a company statement.

Harbour Air plans to become the world’s first emissions-free passenger airline and is working with the Redmond, Wash.-based company MagniX to pilot the new electric aircraft technology.

Kory Paul, vice president of flight operations and one of the company’s test pilots, said the 24-minute test run further proves the safety and reliability of the craft.

“I am excited to report that this historic flight on the e-plane went exactly as planned,” he said.

The e-Beaver remains in the region to support Harbour Air’s partnership with the BC Aviation Museum, appearing during the North Saanich museum’s open house Aug. 20 before returning back to Harbour Air’s Aerospace Maintenance Facility at Vancouver International Airport.

READ ALSO: E-Beaver, vintage aircraft in mix for aviation museum open house in North Saanich

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Electric vehiclesSaanich Peninsula

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad booted from BC Liberal caucus for questioning climate change
Next story
City of Nanaimo details threats, breach of duties in response to fired CAO’s lawsuit

Just Posted

Crews clean up after a commercial truck carrying chickens rolled over on the Malahat in the early morning hours of Aug. 19. (Andy Heslop/Facebook)
UPDATE: Malahat reopens after chicken truck crash cleanup

Victoria police officers attend an incident in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Sept. 27, 2021, where a police officer was struck by a driver. (Black Press Media file photo)
Nanaimo man gets three years in jail for hitting Victoria officer with vehicle

The historic De Havilland Beaver, retrofitted in 2019 to operate using 100 per cent electricity, flew 45 miles from Richmond to North Saanich on Aug. 18. (Harbour Air/Twitter)
Electric plane soars closer to regular runs with Harbour Air test to North Saanich

The Canadian Francophone Games, here in New Brunswick in 2017, would have brought together French-speaking students from across the country in a variety of competitions to Greater Victoria in 2022. What would have been the most western host city has a small but flourishing Francophone community and a growing number of residents, whose mother tongue is a non-official language. (Photo courtesy of Canadian Francophone Games)
Non-official languages flourishing in Greater Victoria