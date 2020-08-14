Electrical fault results in Saanich hydro pole fire

BC Hydro crews on scene repairing damage well into the early morning hours

BC Hydro crews worked to restore power and replace a hydro pole and underground cable after a pole-top fire on Stamboul Street in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

An electrical fault led to a pole-top fire in a Saanich neighbourhood and took BC Hydro crews more than 10 hours to fully repair.

The Saanich Fire Department was called to the hydro pole fire on Stamboul Street – near the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Shelbourne Street – around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday (Aug. 13), explained Asst. Deputy Chief Brock Henson.

Nine firefighters responded with one fire engine and a ladder truck and, upon arrival, crews worked quickly to protect the area from “exposures,” Henson said. He noted firefighters avoid using water on electrical pole fires until BC Hydro crews arrive to de-energize the pole. This means letting the fire keep burning while protecting the surrounding structures.

Karla Louwers, a spokesperson for BC Hydro, said more than 1,100 customers in the area were without power from 4:30 to 8:45 p.m. She noted after power was restored, crews remained on site until 2:45 a.m. to replace the pole and underground cable. The cause of the fault and subsequent fire remains unknown.

