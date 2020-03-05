Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

An elementary school east of Prince George has been evacuated after a CN Railway freight train derailed on Thursday morning.

School District 57 said the train derailed near Giscome Elementary, about 40 kilometres east of Prince George.

In a statement, CN said 20 railcars had derailed.

“There is no danger to public safety as there are no fires, injuries or leaks of product,” the company said.

“The cause of the incident under investigation.”

There is no word on what the train was carrying.

Black Press Media has reached out to CN Railway for more information.

More to come.

CN Rail

