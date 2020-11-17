Elementary school students behind mystery poppy stones placed at Sidney’s cenotaph

Students painted and placed the poppy stones at cenotaph to recognize veterans

Johann Albering said he and his fellow Grade 4/5 students at Sidney Elementary School placed some 40-plus rocks painted as poppies on Sidney’s cenotaph to remember past and surviving war veterans. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

The mystery behind an avalanche of rocks painted with poppies left behind on Sidney’s cenotaph is solved.

A class of about 40 Grade 4/5 students from Sidney’s elementary school created the painted rocks during the week before Remembrance Day, then dropped off them during their regular community walks on Nov. 6.

“We made the rocks to represent the soldiers that fought in the wars and make sure that all the veterans who are still alive are not forgotten,” said student Johann Alberring.

The gesture drew praise from Kenny Podmore of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #38, who coordinated local Remembrance Day service.

With large-scale public ceremonies cancelled because of COVID-19 protocols, Podmore said last week it is “beautiful and moving” for the public to show their support for veterans.

