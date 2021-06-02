Elements Casino in View Royal is preparing to reopen July 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Elements Casino in View Royal is preparing to reopen July 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Elements Casino reopening in the cards for July 1 in View Royal

View Royal mayor anticipating revenues from casino operations

Let the good times, games and revenues roll.

View Royal Mayor David Screech said the announcement from the B. C. Lottery Corporation that casinos will reopen on July 1 is good news on a number of levels.

Elements Casino, the largest BCLC facility on Vancouver Island, shared revenue of between $4.5 and $5 million with six local municipalities including View Royal, and two First Nations before the pandemic shut down operations in March 2020.

“From our perspective and the others who share the revenue, that’s a significant change in a positive sense in our budgets,” Screech said. ”I think it’s wonderful news all around for the staff and company as well after being closed for about 15 months.”

RELATED STORY: View Royal mayor expects $2 million in lost casino revenues by March

Lynda Cavanaugh, interim president and CEO for BCLC, said in a May 26 media release that the industry is excited to be a step closer to reopening as part of step three of the province’s restart plan to bring people safely back together.

“Casinos offer great and safe entertainment and socialization, while also generating revenue for provincial initiatives, community programs and First Nations,” Cavanaugh said.

Specific details for reopening are being developed through consultation between BCLC representatives and service providers, ministry staff, public health officials, and WorkSafe BC.

When gambling facilities reopen, players will see a number of changes to support a careful and safe restart following behind-the-scenes preparations.

There will be at least two metres of space between table games, slot machines and other equipment, and the use of clear physical barriers where physical distancing is not possible, such as dealers or cash-cage staff.

Occupancy will be reduced to as many players as there are active seats available on the gaming floor, in combination with occupancy for amenities such as restaurants and lounges.

ALSO READ: Otis the llama, honourary mascot of Malahat gun range, found dead

Table games will be adjusted to those where cards can be dealt face-up, with players not allowed to touch cards, except for Squeeze Baccarat, a one-time use card game.

Casino staff must complete detailed training regarding health and safety protocols and will continue to monitor capacity and other facility standards, including air quality. Existing ventilation systems already meet or exceed air quality standards, with air changes occurring frequently per hour.

According to Screech, casinos and community gaming centres generated $929 million of the $1.3 billion in net income BCLC delivered to the province, with the funds supporting education, healthcare, community programs and First Nations.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

EntertainmentgamblingTown of View RoyalWest Shore

Previous story
Stuffed animal stolen from Victoria West memorial for residential school victims
Next story
New handyDART buses in service around Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Oak Bay police said they were in the park June 1, around 4:30 p.m. after a man died in the park. The death is not considered suspicious. (Google Maps)
Sudden death in Oak Bay park draws police response

Man’s death at Willows Park deemed not suspicious

A pedestrian was declared dead at the scene following a vehicle collision near Uptown mall Tuesday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck in Saanich dies at the scene

Traffic affected for several hours Tuesday afternoon near Uptown mall

This sign cautioning of a bear currently greets users of the Flight Path, a 9.3 km bike-and-walking trail around Victoria International Airport. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Victoria International Airport Authority warns of bear on popular path

Sign posted along the Flight Path reads, ‘caution – bear in area’

View Royal Fire Rescue has been concerned about alcohol consumption and safety issues at Thetis Lake Regional Park for decades, says View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst. (Black Press Media file photo)
View Royal mulling options to curb cliff jumping at Thetis Lake Park

Staff propose bylaw to charge for cliff jumping rescues, but mayor unconvinced

Chris Forbes moved from Nanaimo to Sooke to start Fuca Cycles, with retail bikes and a full service repair shop. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
New businesses booming in Sooke, despite pandemic

New business licences doubled this year over the same time last year

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

A head-on collision sent two drivers to hospital on Friday night. (Special to The News)
Witness sees head-on in Maple Ridge, stops to help victims

Two people taken to hospital in stable condition

The body of Thomas Turner was found in the Cowichan River on May 21. (Facebook)
Cowichan River victim identified, family looking for help with funds for funeral

Donations can be made to North Cowichan’s Norcross Return-It centre

Two suspects, pictured in the distance in this video still, reportedly caused a family to flee a Chehalis Lake campsite in fear during Victoria Day weekend. Anyone with information is asked to contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211. (Photo/RCMP)
Family forced to leave Harrison campsite after suspects fire pellet gun, brandish machete

Anyone with info should call Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

British Columbia on track to record more than 2,000 deaths this year due to an ongoing supply of toxic drugs. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Toxic drug crisis disproportionately killing B.C.’s First Nations people

First Nations Health Authority reports First Nations people killed at more than five times B.C. rate

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Ground-penetrating radar has located what are believed to be the unmarked graves of 215 students at the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
U.N. seeks full probe into death of Indigenous students at residential schools

Human rights office wants ‘prompt and exhaustive investigations’ into Canada’s deaths, unmarked graves

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a debate about the discovery of remains of 215 children at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada holds special debate on remains of 215 children found at residential school

Trudeau said Canadians can’t close their eyes and pretend this didn’t happen

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in 6 months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Most Read