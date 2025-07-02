Eligible B.C. residents can access up to $19K for one-time IVF treatment

Program first announced in Budget 2024 for April 1, 2025, but pushed back 3 months

Health Minister Josie Osborne officially launched the province's in-vitro fertilization program Wednesday (July 2).

Beginning Wednesday, eligible British Columbians will be able to access up to $19,000 in funding for a single standard in-vitro fertilization cycle, including treatment and medication, Osborne announced while at B.C. Women's Hospital and Health Centre in Vancouver.

The province delayed the rollout of its publicly funded in-vitro fertilization program in late March, pushing it back to July 2. It was initially slated to begin in April 2025, according to Budget 2024, with the province allocating $68 million over two years.

Treatment for one cycle of in-vitro fertilization can cost anywhere between $15,000 and $20,000.

The 2024 budget showed that the $68 million would be provided over two years: the 2025/26 and the 2026/27 budget cycles. That means between 1,700 and 2,200 people could access the program annually.

More to come.