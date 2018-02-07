This image from video provided by SpaceX shows the company’s spacesuit in Elon Musk’s red Tesla sports car which was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (SpaceX via AP)

Elon lanches Telsa into space

Space sports car now flying toward asteroid belt beyond Mars

The world’s first space sports car is cruising toward the asteroid belt, well beyond Mars.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk confirmed the new, more distant route for his rocketing Tesla Roadster, which was launched aboard the company’s Falcon Heavy from Florida.

The Heavy became the most powerful rocket flying today with Tuesday’s inaugural test flight.

Musk says the final firing of the upper stage put his red convertible into a solar orbit that stretches all the way to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The original plan had the car travelling no farther than Mars.

In the driver seat of the Tesla is a space-suited mannequin nicknamed “Starman.” Musk doesn’t plan to fly people on the Heavy, but is working on an even bigger rocket for deep-space crews.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Just Posted

Central Saanich’s Jake Ounsted signs with UMass to play college football

Ounsted set to graduate from Mt. Doug at the top of his game

Saanich Police video pokes fun at #TidePodChallenge

Video titled What To Eat, What Not To Eat warns kids #NoPodInYourBod

Drugs, cash and guns seized by VicPD

Search warrant executed Feb. 1 turned up $12,000 worth of drugs, $7,000 in cash

Despite illegal status, Airbnb taxes headed for Oak Bay

Airbnb to pay PST and municipal tax after negotiation with the province

Fire at William Head Prison a training exercise

Multiple crews and agencies conduct training exercise in Metchosin

Nearly 30,000 in B.C. will get a cancer diagnosis this year – Rain Walk helps fund support

Annual InspireHealth Rain Walk raises awareness and funds for free supportive cancer care services

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Alberta’s wine ban won’t impact Vancouver Island producers

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s political spat that has pitted bitumen against sauvignon… Continue reading

One person dead in Campbell River house fire

The male victim is believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

Nootka Sound RCMP looking for Dan Lockhart

Was last seen in downtown Victoria.

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Most Read