Emergency alert test comes as coastal B.C. mops up from ‘bomb cyclone’

Scheduled test comes as nearly 75,000 B.C. homes and businesses were still without power

A test for Canada’s emergency alert system took place Wednesday just as British Columbia was cleaning up from a so-called “bomb cyclone” weather system that cut power and battered parts of the coast with hurricane-force winds.

The national alert system is typically tested twice a year, with the latest alarm sounding in B.C. at 1:55 p.m. Pacific time, in addition to other provinces.

The test involves an alert tone and message broadcast to radio, television and compatible mobile devices.

While the message says, “this is ONLY a TEST,” it came as nearly 75,000 homes and businesses were still without power, mostly on Vancouver Island, and as weather warnings remained in effect for parts of B.C.’s south coast.

A statement from the Ministry of Emergency Management says the government recognized that many parts of the province were still under wind and other weather warnings, but it’s important to ensure its systems are tested regularly.

It says the testing schedule is established by Pelmorex Corp., a weather information company, in consultation with provinces and territories.

“These regular tests help make sure that people in B.C. are aware and know what to expect in the event of an actual emergency alert, and provide an opportunity to address any issues with the system before there’s a real emergency,” it says.

Winds exceeded 100 km/h in multiple areas along B.C.’s coast late Tuesday, with gusts recorded on the remote Sartine Island off the northern tip of Vancouver Island at up to 170 km/h, equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane.

Wind warnings from Environment Canada remain active for western Vancouver Island, where gusts of up to 110 km/h were expected to ease later Wednesday.

Stretches of several highways on Vancouver Island were closed because of downed power lines, fallen trees and debris, while BC Ferries cancelled several sailings on its major routes Wednesday due to safety concerns stemming from high winds.