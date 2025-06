More information as it becomes available

First responders have been called out to an incident at the Crofton Mill Wednesday, June 4.

The Crofton Fire Department along with the Coast Guard have been called to the scene.

The North Cowichan Fire Department said it could not release any information at this time as it was still an active scene.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said they are responding to an industrial incident.

