Malahat Fire Rescue is dealing with two wildfires near South Shawnigan Road, which is currently closed. (Emcon Services Twitter)

Emergency crews dealing with two wildfires on Malahat

South Shawnigan Road is closed

Drivers trying to access South Shawnigan Road are being asked to use an alternate route as Malahat Fire Rescue deals with two brush fires.

According to Emcom Services, there are two smaller brush fires along South Shawnigan Road. The fires are approximately one kilometre apart.

READ ALSO: Sooke firefighters battle suspicious boat fire

Malahat Fire Rescue is currently on scene and the road remains closed.

READ ALSO: Fire crews douse grass fire the length of hockey rink near Station Avenue in Langford

“We do not yet have a time of road reopening, please use an alternate route to access the area,” reads a tweet from Emcon Services.

More to come…

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Saanich house destroyed by fire deemed suspicious
Next story
Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Just Posted

Emergency crews dealing with two wildfires on Malahat

South Shawnigan Road is closed

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

Violent sexual assault in Victoria prompts call for witnesses

Victoria police say victim was assaulted by man in a surgical mask

VicPD looking for high-risk missing 18-year-old

Shaylee Smith was last seen on Sept. 8 in Esquimalt

Sooke firefighters battle suspicious boat fire

Fire danger rating raised to extreme across district

B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Vancouver Island woman charged after bear trap tampered with

“Significantly habituated” bear was never caught

Sea lice counts under-reported on B.C. salmon farms: study

Industry association rejects findings over “opaque” methodology

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

Cowichan sisters go viral on TikTok for early onset dementia awareness efforts

It was just two years ago that Jean Collins’s sister Kathy was diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 8

The following individuals are wanted

B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province

Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke election law in 2019: commissioner

The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates

Most Read