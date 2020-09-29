Emergency crews responded to a fire at an Oak Bay coffee shop Tuesday afternoon. (Jane Srypnek/Black Press Media)

Emergency crews on scene at Oak Bay coffee shop

Police asking public to avoid the area

Police and fire crews are on scene at a coffee shop in Oak Bay.

Victoria and Oak Bay police are assisting firefighters in traffic control. Traffic is impacted and crews ask the public to use an alternate route if heading through the area.

