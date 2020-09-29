Emergency crews on scene at Oak Bay coffee shop

Police asking public to avoid the area

Emergency crews responded to a fire at an Oak Bay coffee shop Tuesday afternoon. (Jane Srypnek/Black Press Media)

Police and fire crews are on scene at a coffee shop in Oak Bay.

Victoria and Oak Bay police are assisting firefighters in traffic control. Traffic is impacted and crews ask the public to use an alternate route if heading through the area.

Officers are responding to assist firefighters at a fire reported at a coffee shop in the 1000-block of Foul Bay Road. We'll be working with @OakBayPolice to control traffic & help keep everyone in the area safe. #yyjtraffic will be impacted. Please use a different route. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) September 29, 2020

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fireVictoria Fire Department