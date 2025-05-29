Emergency crews pause search by Kelowna's Mission Creek, woman not reported missing

“We’re either waiting for this person to come forward or for someone to report her missing”

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) won't be continuing their search for a missing woman on Thursday morning, May 29.

After searching around the Mission Creek area for several hours on Wednesday evening, COSAR paused their operations around 11 p.m., needing more information on the situation.

On Thursday morning, search manager Duane Tresnich provided an update on social media.

“We’re either waiting for this person to come forward or for someone to report her missing,” said Tresnich. “At this point, we need more concrete evidence before we resume operations.”

COSAR was called to the scene with the Kelowna RCMP and other emergency services around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday after a witness saw a woman described as approximately 20 years old, Caucasian, and wearing a dark blue shirt and dark shorts on the Mission Creek bridge at Casorso and Swamp Road.

The witness called emergency services and told first responders that the woman may have jumped into the water, and did not resurface.

COSAR, RCMP, and the Kelowna Fire Department immediately attended the scene with rescue boats, ground crews and a police helicopter.

"If this was you and you are safe, please call Kelowna RCMP immediately at 250-762-3300," stated Tresnich. "Confirming your well-being will help emergency crews officially stand down."

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan closed the Casorso Road underpass on the Mission Creek Greenway due to rising water levels, on May 5. The closure remains in effect.

- with files from Jacqueline Gelineau