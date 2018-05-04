Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover crash with entrapment on Haida Drive in Colwood at around 4 p.m. Friday. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Emergency crews rescue trapped driver after rollover crash in Colwood

The driver was transported to hospital, and the extent of his injuries are unknown

Emergency crews were called to Haida Drive in Colwood at around 4 p.m. for a single vehicle rollover crash with the driver still trapped inside the car.

Firefighters had to remove the door of the vehicle to rescue to the driver.

RCMP Const. Krysti Seutter said nearby residents were administering first aid when emergency crews arrived on scene.

The male driver was the sole occupant and has been transported to hospital. Seutter noted he was conscious and talking at the time, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

The vehicle was travelling South on Haida Dr. towards Cairndale Rd. and coming around a corner when it appeared to have hit a parked car on the other side of the street and flipped over.

Seutter said drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this crash and the incident is still under investigation since there were no witnesses and RCMP haven’t had a chance to talk to the driver yet.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Previous story
VicPD arrest two after attempted knife robbery in downtown Victoria

Just Posted

MOMENT OF TRUTH: Abstract prepares to transform Fort/Pentrelew property

By a 6-3 vote at council, Bellewood Park condo/townhouse project approved for 83 units

Elements Casino preps for Saturday’s grand opening

Finishing touches being completed after 15-month renovation

VicPD arrest two after attempted knife robbery in downtown Victoria

Officers called for man brandishing a knife Thursday night

Emergency crews rescue trapped driver after rollover crash in Colwood

The driver was transported to hospital, and the extent of his injuries are unknown

Victoria police searching downtown for credit card fraud suspect

Photo shows woman with small white and black dog

VIDEO: Fighting for the first time

Reporter Dawn Gibson steps into the boxing ring to compete in a real fight for the first time

MLA urges pipeline progress after 19 train cars derail in Fraser Canyon

No injuries or spills after CN Rail cars derail this week north of Boston Bar

More than 1,000 non-market homes announced for Vancouver

City and Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency will work to build units on city land valued at $130M

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

B.C. teen excluded from prom after chronic illness keeps her away from school

Triss Hunter of Mission was told she missed too many days of school, can’t go to the graduation event

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Most Read