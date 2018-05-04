Emergency crews rescue trapped driver after rollover crash in Colwood

The driver was transported to hospital, and the extent of his injuries are unknown

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover crash with entrapment on Haida Drive in Colwood at around 4 p.m. Friday. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Emergency crews were called to Haida Drive in Colwood at around 4 p.m. for a single vehicle rollover crash with the driver still trapped inside the car.

Firefighters had to remove the door of the vehicle to rescue to the driver.

RCMP Const. Krysti Seutter said nearby residents were administering first aid when emergency crews arrived on scene.

Car flipped on Haida Drive in Colwood, between Fulton and Carindale. Fulton was blocked but is now open, and Carindale is still blocked off. Emergency crews are working on removing the vehicle. #yyj #yyjtraffic #yyjnews pic.twitter.com/r2HJbu4Ai5 — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) May 4, 2018

The male driver was the sole occupant and has been transported to hospital. Seutter noted he was conscious and talking at the time, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

The vehicle was travelling South on Haida Dr. towards Cairndale Rd. and coming around a corner when it appeared to have hit a parked car on the other side of the street and flipped over.

Seutter said drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this crash and the incident is still under investigation since there were no witnesses and RCMP haven’t had a chance to talk to the driver yet.

