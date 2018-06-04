Emergency crews respond to reports of a man pinned in Langford

Ambulance, West Shore RCMP on scene at Alpine Disposal and Recycling

Emergency crews responded to reports of a man pinned between a container and a vehicle in the 1000-block of Dunford Avenue early Monday afternoon.

#WestShore crews are responding to the 1000blk of Dunford Ave for a male pinned between a vehicle and a container — ScanBC (@ScanBC) June 4, 2018

Ambulance and West Shore RCMP were on scene at Alpine Disposal and Recycling. Employees inside the store could not comment at this time and a sign outside states the business is closed until further notice.

Worksafe B.C. is investigating the incident and confirmed the worker was transported to Victoria General Hospital with serious injuries.

