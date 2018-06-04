Emergency crews respond to reports of a man pinned in Langford

Ambulance, West Shore RCMP on scene at Alpine Disposal and Recycling

Emergency crews responded to reports of a man pinned between a container and a vehicle in the 1000-block of Dunford Avenue early Monday afternoon.

Ambulance and West Shore RCMP were on scene at Alpine Disposal and Recycling. Employees inside the store could not comment at this time and a sign outside states the business is closed until further notice.

Worksafe B.C. is investigating the incident and confirmed the worker was transported to Victoria General Hospital with serious injuries.

More to come.

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a man pinned between a vehicle and a container in the 1000-block of Dunford Avenue in Langford. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

