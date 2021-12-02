Emergency crews responding to structure fire in Colwood

West Shore fire crews responding to a structure fire on Sooke Road near Metchosin Road in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

West Shore fire crews are responding to a fire at a home on Sooke Road near Metchosin Road in Colwood.

Five trucks from Colwood, View Royal and Langford are on scene, along with West Shore RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service.

This is the second fire of the morning for West Shore crews. Firefighters were called to a home in the 1500-block of Glentana Road in View Royal just after midnight. A quick response enable firefighters to limit the spread of that fire to one bedroom.

More to come.

