The dog park at the lower end of Thetis Lake Regional Park has been closed as West Shore RCMP assist the B.C. Coroners Service with an investigation. View Royal Fire was also on scene. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Emergency crews responding to gunshots at Thetis Lake

Police and View Royal Fire Rescue are assisting the B.C. Coroners Service at Thetis Lake Regional Park after a man shot himself.

West Shore RCMP were informed of gun shots at the dog beach at Thetis Lake just after 9:30 a.m. this morning.

There is no criminality suspected in the incident and West Shore RCMP believe the man was alone at the time. There is no danger to the public.

The dog beach at the lower end of Thetis Lake will remain closed for several hours as the B.C. Coroners Service conducts its investigation. The public is asked to avoid the area, however, the main beach is still open.

