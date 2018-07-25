Emergency crews responding to reports of electrocution in Langford

Extent of injuries unknown at this time

Emergency crews responded to reports that two men were electrocuted on Peatt Road in Langford Wednesday afternoon. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Emergency crews responded to reports that two men were electrocuted on Peatt Road in Langford at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

B.C. Hydro is reporting an outage in the area caused by an industrial accident. Roughly 200 customers are affected.

Peatt Road is partially closed as emergency crews respond to an industrial accident. @bchydro is reporting roughly 200 customers without power #yyjnew #yyj #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/Jsho5gGPKc — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) July 25, 2018

Industrial incident at Peatt road and Arncote ave has caused some homes to be without Hydro. Crews are on scene fixing it. @GoldstreamNews #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/s6axf5iRWs — Kendra Wong (@Kendraewong) July 25, 2018

B.C. Ambulance Service, Langford Fire Rescue, B.C. Hydro and West Shore RCMP were on scene.

More to come.

