Emergency crews responded to reports that two men were electrocuted on Peatt Road in Langford Wednesday afternoon. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Emergency crews responding to reports of electrocution in Langford

Extent of injuries unknown at this time

Emergency crews responded to reports that two men were electrocuted on Peatt Road in Langford at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

B.C. Hydro is reporting an outage in the area caused by an industrial accident. Roughly 200 customers are affected.

B.C. Ambulance Service, Langford Fire Rescue, B.C. Hydro and West Shore RCMP were on scene.

More to come.

