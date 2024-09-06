Pharmaceutical company puts offer to buy former Kelowna BC Tree Fruits property

NOVEM takes possession of former BC Tree Fruit site on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna

A company specializing in the processing and storage of agricultural products and pharmaceuticals has taken possession of the former BC Tree Fruits facility on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna.

Colin Davidson, the CEO of NOVEM confirmed in a phone interview with Black Press that an emergency lease is now in place.

"We have taken possession today," said Davidson. More information will be available at a media availability on the property on Friday.

In addition to the emergency lease, Davidson said that the company also has submitted an offer on the property which has been accepted, pending court approval.

"Saving this year's harvest is our immediate goal," said Davidson.

The change of ownership of the highly sought-after specialized fruit storage facility comes after a surprise announcement on July 26, that the 88-year-old BC Tree Fruit Cooperative was dissolving.

For nearly nine decades, farmers have relied on the BC Tree Fruit storage facilities, located across the Okanagan. When the cooperative announced its closure, more than 300 farmers were left scrambling trying to find a place to store their fruit before it rots.

The provincial government stepped in after the cooperative declared that it would no longer be accepting fruit, to help the majority of farmers find space for their harvest. Still, approximately 80 farms were left without a solution and of those that signed contracts with private buyers and storage facilities, many had compromised and opted for storage solutions that were inferior to the resources available at the former BC Tree Fruit sites.

With the emergency lease of the facility on Sexsmith by NOVEM, farmers will have access to the specialized controlled atmosphere storage rooms.

More to come.