Emergency power outage scheduled July 3 for entire North Island, except Port Alice

An emergency power outage has been scheduled for Thursday, July 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the entire North Island with the exception of the Village of Port Alice, which is currently hooked up to a generator.

BC Hydro noted in a media release it has identified serious damage to a transmission structure that supplies the North Island.

"To safely complete this critical work, a power outage is required to the area," added BC Hydro. "The work needs to take place as quickly as possible to avoid a prolonged outage and possible resulting fire. We greatly apologize for this inconvenience. This is emergency work and crews will be working hard to restore power as soon as possible."

Make sure to protect your electrical devices by unplugging all electronics and major appliances.

Visit bchydro.com/outages or call 1 800 BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) for more information.