Emergency repairs underway on Phillips Road in Sooke

Sewage may have entered DeMamiel Creek and Sooke River

Sooke work crews are at the south end of the Phillips Road bridge to begin emergency sewer work.

Due to the location, some sewage may have entered DeMamiel Creek and Sooke River.

The District of Sooke has enacted its spill response protocol, and provincial authorities and the T’Sou-ke Nation have been notified.

A district spokesperson said it would continue to “closely monitor the situation.”

Sooke Fire responded with absorbent pads to limit any potential spill into the waterways. Fecal coliform testing will begin shortly and continue for several days to determine what environmental impacts, if any, have occurred.

Single-lane alternating traffic is in place to maintain traffic flow while work is being completed. Delays can be expected.

Repairs will continue throughout the day.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sooke