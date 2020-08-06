A Langford resident called police after arriving home to find a bedroom window open. (Black Press Media file photo)

Emergency response team called in after armed man found barricaded inside Langford home

No one injured during arrest

An emergency response team was called to Langford after an armed man was found barricaded inside a home.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 5, the West Shore RCMP received a call from a homeowner near the 1700-block of Falcon Heights Road in Langford. When the caller arrived home, they found a vehicle in their driveway and a bedroom window open. The homeowner left and called police, believing someone was inside their home.

When officers arrived at the scene they determined the person inside the home and the homeowner were known to each other. The suspect was a 28-year-old man wanted on an unendorsed warrant for breaching multiple court orders. According to police, he also has a violent history including multiple convictions for flight from police and firearms-related charges. Given his history, the RCMP Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team, along with crisis negotiators and Police Dog Services were called to assist.

ALSO READ: View Royal mayor victimized in CERB identity theft scam

Police secured the area surrounding the home and at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, he was taken into custody.

The man was found with a crossbow despite a court order banning him from possessing any weapons.

No one was injured during the incident.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday with charges relating to the break and enter as well as weapons possession expected to be approved.

 

Westshore RCMP

Most Read