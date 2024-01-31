Emergency towing vessel dispatched to broken-down container ship near Tofino

JRCC advised of engine trouble aboard MV Maersk Santana, 15 nautical miles off Tofino area

An emergency towing vessel has been dispatched to the scene of a broken-down container ship near Tofino.

Canadian Coast Guard spokesperson Michelle Imbeau confirmed to the Westerly News on Tuesday morning (Jan. 30) that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre is leading the response.

Parks Canada spokesperson Nancy Hildebrand told the Westerly that the ship is believed to be anchored roughly 20 kilometres offshore and outside the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve’s jurisdiction.

The Westerly reached out to the JRCC for information and Captain Pedram Mohyeddin of the Canadian Armed Forces responded explaining that the situation is currently “quite fluid.”

Mohyeddin said the JRCC was advised of engine trouble aboard MV Maersk Santana, 15 nautical miles off the West Coast of Vancouver Island on Jan. 29 around 6 p.m. and that the Emergency Towing Vessel Atlantic Eagle was tasked to assist.

“ETV Atlantic Eagle is now on scene and ready to assist if necessary, along with a commercial tug vessel,” Mohyeddin said via email.

The Maersk Santana is described as a 335-metre, 19 year-old container ship that flies under the flag of Singapore.

