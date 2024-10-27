Emergency vehicles rush to Langford's Hockley Avenue, cause still uncertain

Speculations include an explosion, a motor vehicle accident, or a structure fire that caused flooding

Numerous fire trucks, police cruisers, and ambulances were seen along the 800 block of Hockley Avenue in Langford late Saturday night (Oct. 26).

A Facebook user who witnessed the scene reported hearing fire alarms from a neighbouring building long before the arrival of emergency vehicles.

“I’m not sure what happened exactly, but it was something serious, with about four or five fire trucks and other emergency vehicles there for over an hour,” the witness said.

Social media speculations ranged widely, with many suggesting a motor vehicle accident, an explosion, or a structure fire that might have caused flooding at a multi-storey residential complex at 830 Hockley Ave.

Black Press Media has reached out to building residents, Langford Fire Rescue, and the West Shore RCMP for more information. The story will be updated as more details are confirmed.

The building identified by social media users, Hockley House, is a low-income housing complex with 120 units that opened in April 2021, according to BC Housing. Funded by the Regional Housing First Program, the property offers a mix of rental options, including units for people experiencing homelessness who can live independently with support.

A front view of the Hockley House from Hocklet Avenue. . (Photo via CRHC website)

Hockley House includes 12 accessible units and 24 units that rent at the current provincial income assistance rate of $375 a month.

The Capital Region Housing Corporation (CRHC) manages the property.

More to come…