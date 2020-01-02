The backside of the Pacific Mist Spa building at the south end of the property caught fire around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Black Press file photo

Employee credited with saving building following fire at Island resort

The New Year’s Day fire affected the spa building at the Kingfisher Oceanside Resort and Spa

A staff member at the Kingfisher Oceanside Resort and Spa in the Comox Valley is being credited with saving the resort’s spa building following a late-night fire on New Year’s Day.

Aaron Greasley, the resort’s general manager told Black Press the backside of the Pacific Mist Spa building at the south end of the property caught fire around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 1.

“It was predominately an external fire with water and smoke damage that was contained,” he said and added the spa was closed at the time.

“One of our key staff members was nearby and immediately grabbed a garden hose and risked his life as he hosed down the building and grinded it out until the fire department arrived. If it wasn’t for him, it would have been a very different outcome.”

Greasley explained insurance adjusters were at the resort by 3:30 a.m., and he hopes if the damaged spa area can be isolated, the spa should reopen within four to seven days. Areas such as the massage rooms and hydropath were not affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


Employee credited with saving building following fire at Island resort

