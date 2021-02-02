Employee fired from Victoria restaurant after sexual assault allegations

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it was unaware of allegations until now

A Victoria restaurant says it was surprised to hear of sexual assault and harassment allegations against a former employee.

Chuck’s Burger Bar took to social media to respond to a series of allegations lodged at an employee of the restaurant, stating it has “terminated all relations” with him despite his denial of the allegations.

“We fully regret any harm that may have derived from the conduct of this particular former employee.”

The restaurant says it is engaged in a thorough investigation and says it did not “previously have any cause for concern with this particular individual.”

That is countered by allegations on social media that owners had been informed of at least some of the employee’s behaviour.

Posts have appeared on different social media platforms detailing allegations of sexual assault or harassment involving the employee, claiming he was aggressive with women in the workplace, over-served women alcohol before pressuring them to have sex, and that he sexually assaulted women.

The Victoria Police Department issued a media release Monday afternoon, saying investigators are aware of social media reports of sexualized violence at a downtown restaurant. However, the department did not disclose which establishment.

“We want survivors of sexualized violence to know that we believe you,” VicPD says in the statement. “Know that you can report an incident when, where, and how you feel most safe.”

Anyone who wishes to report an incident or has information about an incident can call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1.

The Victoria Sexual Assault Centre offers counselling, victim services and a sexual assault response team. The centre can be reached 24/7 at 250-383-3232.

