Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)

Employee gone after more than 100 have privacy breached by Island Health worker

More than 100 patient records accessed in privacy breach at Nanaimo hospital

At least 100 people have been impacted by a privacy breach that occurred at Nanaimo’s hospital.

According to Island Health, a privacy breach affecting 102 individuals occurred earlier this month at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Island Health said in a statement that patient records were searched and accessed “without appropriate authorization” and that one employee is “no longer associated” with the authority as a result of the breach.

“Privacy and security of our patients’ and clients’ personal and health information is a top priority for Island Health. Our employees are well aware that snooping into the health records of family and friends, or anyone, is prohibited,” the health authority said in a statement, adding that it is notifying the affected individuals.

“This situation is unacceptable and we wholeheartedly apologize to everyone who has been affected by this situation,” the statement noted.


nicholas.pescod@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. Muslim advocacy group releases report on civil rights abuses
Next story
VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three found dead in Surrey car crash

Just Posted

On ninth anniversary of Langford’s teen’s murder, Kimberly’s Law reintroduced in legislature

Kimberly Proctor was murdered by two of her peers in 2010

Logging halts as Tsawout leadership launches legal action against members of their community

Indigenous Services Canada to send inspectors amid fractious climate

Proposed Hillside rental development switched to condo project

The development at 1301 Hillside Ave. originally targeted UVic, Camosun student renters

Coroners use new tool to crack mystery of the floating feet in the Salish Sea

BC Coroner Service enlists help of UBC professor’s currents tracking model

JDF curling association hopes to explore ways to keep curling rink open

Association sends letter to West Shore mayors, councils, West Shore Parks & recreation

UVic chapel goes to the dogs… and goats

Weekly pet therapy cafe helps students relieve stress

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Feds boost funding for refugee health care, but study says barriers remain

Canada’s refugee health program is getting a $283 million boost over the next two years

Personal data of 34,000 medical marijuana patients accessed in data breach: NHS

The breach occurred between December and January

Four stranded by surging seas on a rock off Tofino

Rescue chopper lifts a walker and three boogie boarders to safety after two hours at Long Beach

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Bear that killed Yukon mother, baby had been ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

Man who committed murder at Vancouver Island hotel gets life sentence

Brandon Tyler Woody pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 shooting in Nanaimo

Most Read