Empress Hotel workers will not strike this weekend after reaching a tentative agreement on Friday evening. (Black Press Media file photo)

Empress workers won’t strike this weekend after tentative agreement reached

Workers will now vote on ratifying the contract next week

The bargaining committee for Fairmont Empress hotel workers has reached a tentative agreement with the employer, meaning there will be no strike this weekend.

Unifor Local 4276, which represents nearly 500 Empress workers, served a strike notice for 8 a.m. on March 7, but on Friday night a tentative agreement was reached meaning Empress workers will now vote on ratifying the contract next week.

“The bargaining committee successfully fought back concessions and achieved many of our goals for a new contract,” said James Griffin, Local 4276 President, in a press release.

RELATED: Empress workers prepare for strike over wages, workload

According to the press release, more details about the agreement will be made available after the ratification meeting.

On Wednesday Jerry Dias, Unifor National President issued a statement saying, “The Empress’ owner needs to think again if he thinks we’re going to let him degrade working conditions. You can’t have a first-class hotel without first-class service and first-class working conditions.”

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Empress hotel lifts man’s ban over seagull fiasco

The local is seeking “modest gains in wages, benefits and workload.” It represents Empress workers in the housekeeping, culinary, groundskeeping, serving, guest relations, maintenance and engineering departments.

Unifor is the largest union in Canada’s hospitality and gaming sector, representing more than 20,000 members at hotels and casinos across the country.

— With files from Nina Grossman


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal, provincial governments announce $2.2M for more French language teachers

Just Posted

Empress workers won’t strike this weekend after tentative agreement reached

Workers will now vote on ratifying the contract next week

A giant falls as Vikes lose Cord Clemens of 80s dynasty

Vikes’ giant Cord Clemens dead at 56

Toilet paper panic hits Greater Victoria as shoppers prep for threat of COVID-19

Save-On-Foods at the Oak Bay/Victoria border sells out of toilet paper, hand sanitizer

Greater Victoria walk-in clinic’s strained amid coronavirus fears

Clinic wait times more than double same time period in 2019

Cruise ship being held in California due to presumptive COVID-19 cases scheduled to be Victoria’s first call

The Grand Princess is scheduled to arrive April 3

VIDEO: B.C. premier, health officials unveil response plan for COVID-19

Plan is to be ready to operate under an outbreak that lasts up to four months

Body found on Cortes Island

RCMP “very confident” body that of Miles Meester

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Coronavirus cancels all international school trips for Cowichan students

Frances Kelsey students’ London trip grounded

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

Most Read