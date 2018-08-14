E&N Rail Trail open house this Wednesday

Construction on segment between Atkins Avenue and Savory Elementary to start this fall

Commuters make the most of the E&N Rail Trail as they head to work. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)

Residents are invited to attend an open house hosted by the Capital Regional District to highlight the proposed design for the next phase of the E&N Rail Trail Humpback Connector.

Construction on this one-kilometre section, from Atkins Avenue to Savory Elementary school in Langford, is scheduled to start this fall and will take approximately one year to complete.

The open house takes place this Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at West Shore Parks and Recreation, 1767 Island Hwy., in the field house (across from The Q Centre).

This regional trail is being constructed within the E&N rail corridor and has been broken into a number of phases to be completed over several years. Once completed it will be 17 kilometres long with approximately 10 km already completed.

CRD staff will also be on hand at the meeting to talk about the overall project and its progress.

When added to the section of trail between Maplebank and Hallowell roads, scheduled to be completed this fall, the newest segment will complete the trail between Jacklin and Esquimalt roads.

