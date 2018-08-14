Commuters make the most of the E&N Rail Trail as they head to work. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)

E&N Rail Trail open house this Wednesday

Construction on segment between Atkins Avenue and Savory Elementary to start this fall

Residents are invited to attend an open house hosted by the Capital Regional District to highlight the proposed design for the next phase of the E&N Rail Trail Humpback Connector.

Construction on this one-kilometre section, from Atkins Avenue to Savory Elementary school in Langford, is scheduled to start this fall and will take approximately one year to complete.

The open house takes place this Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at West Shore Parks and Recreation, 1767 Island Hwy., in the field house (across from The Q Centre).

This regional trail is being constructed within the E&N rail corridor and has been broken into a number of phases to be completed over several years. Once completed it will be 17 kilometres long with approximately 10 km already completed.

CRD staff will also be on hand at the meeting to talk about the overall project and its progress.

When added to the section of trail between Maplebank and Hallowell roads, scheduled to be completed this fall, the newest segment will complete the trail between Jacklin and Esquimalt roads.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstream

gazette.com

Previous story
UPDATE: Serious crash sends two to hospital, closes Cook Street in both directions
Next story
Fulfilling a lifelong dream of flight

Just Posted

UPDATE: Serious crash sends two to hospital, closes Cook Street in both directions

Police have taped off intersection as investigation continues

UVic makes push for Indigenous medical students

For more than 15 years James Andrew has been the Indigenous student… Continue reading

The ride of a lifetime

RCMP officer Rusty Olsen shares experience with Musical Ride

School of magic teaches youth to be themselves

Organizers hope to run the camp next summer as well

E&N Rail Trail open house this Wednesday

Construction on segment between Atkins Avenue and Savory Elementary to start this fall

A look at B.C. wildfire smoke from space

NASA provides a timelapse of smoke covering B.C. from space

Child dies in boating incident in Okanagan

A North Vancouver family was boating on Kalamalka Lake in Vernon when the incident occured

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Province calls for federal aid

More fires have burned in B.C. already this year than did in all of 2017

Kayak in Indian Arm waters off B.C.’s Deep Cove and feast on famous doughnuts

About a half hour drive from Vancouver, Deep Cove is a great kayaking spot for locals and tourists

Smokey skies across Vancouver Island expected to last until Wednesday

The province of B.C. has issued a special bulletin for all of Vancouver Island

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

Trans Mountain pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud

Last week, a Supreme Court judge granted the City of Burnaby an injunction ordering protesters to remove everything from the site

Gun used in Fredericton killings is legal, man had licence

Police Chief Leanne Fitch said the long gun is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon

Ontario will sell pot online when legalization comes in the fall

There are further plans to have pot in private retail stores in early 2019

Most Read