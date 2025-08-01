End of an era: B.C. school phasing out signature Russian kindergarten program

Low enrolment ends 40 years of Russian cultural education in Castlegar originally prompted in part by town's Doukhobor heritage

Children heading back to Castlegar Primary School in September may notice something is missing. After running for 40 years, there will no longer be a Russian Language and Culture (RLC) kindergarten class.

At one time the program was so popular that parents lined up and spent the night on the school door step the day before enrolment opened just to get a spot in the program that continued to Grade 12.

But in recent years, enrolment declined as did the scope of the program. Last year there were only 12 students enroled in RLC kindergarten, four in Grade 1, 11 in Grade 2, nine in Grade 3 and 18 in Grade 4. This level of enrolment required combination classes with kindergarten and Grade 1 together and Grades 2 and 3 together.

During the last school year Kootenay-Columbia School District 20 and local parents tried to save the program. The district conducted surveys, held information sessions and promoted the program online while parent supporters rallied writing letters, posting on social media and holding an exploration event of their own.

But the efforts failed and minimum enrolment levels were not reached.

The program will continue to run in grades 1-4 for those that were already enroled, but new kindergarten enrolments will not take place and the program will completely end once the current students finish Grade 4.

The RLC program follows the B.C. curriculum in English, plus integrated daily Russian language exposure through routines, themes, and occasions.

It also offerings a connection to the region's Doukhobor cultural history and community through performing arts and field trips.