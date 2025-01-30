Enderby man charged as pilot who allegedly fled 2023 helicopter crash

Matthew Porteous faces five charges related to the incident that saw a helicopter crash into Shuswap River near Mabel Lake, with the pilot's identity and whereabouts mysteriously unknown

For 17 months, the circumstances surrounding a helicopter that crashed into the Shuswap River near Mabel Lake remained a mystery, with police unable to account for the missing pilot, who fled the scene.

But on Monday, an Enderby man was charged as the pilot in the crash.

Vincent Matthew Porteous, 38, faces five charges stemming from the Aug. 12, 2023 crash near Hupel, between Enderby and Mabel Lake. Those charges are criminal negligence causing bodily harm in the operation of a helicopter, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, failing to stop after an accident, making a false representation contrary to the Aeronautics Act, and violating a prohibition contrary to the Aeronautics Act.

According to court documents, Porteous is being charged for flying the helicopter in a manner that was dangerous to the public and caused bodily harm to a passenger in the helicopter, and for failing to assist the injured passenger after the crash. The documents also allege that he did not have a permit or licence to fly the helicopter in the first place.

At the time of the crash, the RCMP said four passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A dog that was on board was killed in the crash.

Several eye witnesses reported seeing the helicopter flying erratically and landing in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park not long before the crash.

It's unclear if Porteous owned the helicopter. After the crash, the Federal Aviation Administration said the 2002 Robinson Helicopter was de-registered when it was exported to Canada on July 6, 2023, just over a month before the crash. It was previously owned by Quicksilver Air in Alaska.

Porteous is not in custody. He appeared in court for a bail hearing on Jan. 27 and will appear again at the Kelowna Law Courts on March 4.

Porteous has a criminal history dating back 20 years according to court records. He's been convicted of possession of stolen property over $5,000 in Salmon Arm; and of uttering threats, dangerous driving, and driving without a licence in Kelowna.

In 2016, an arrest warrant was issued for Porteous in relation to the theft of a snowmobile that police were using as bait in Revelstoke.